Lost Ark Class guide: Everything beginners need to know about choosing their class

Lost Ark is the current game taking everybody by storm. Its meteoric rise has been like little else out there, tapping out over 1.3 million concurrent Steam users at its peak. It seems if there is a game to jump into right now, it's this one.

However, it can be a lot to come to terms with when first jumping in. New players will find a great variety of classes to choose from, covering different roles and styles. Although equally, that can be overwhelming.

To help newcomers better understand how each of these classes works and how they perform in both PVE and PVP scenarios, here's everything you need to know about the 15 classes you can choose from in Lost Ark

How do classes in Lost Ark work?

Lost Ark presents five classes, each with further subclasses to better define them. The five major classes are Warrior, Martial artist, Gunner, Mage, and Assassin.

Once the player decides which class they like more, an advanced class must be chosen. The quantity of advanced classes available for each is different.

Even though you're choosing a class that traditionally has a DPS role in other MMOs, it is important to check if the advanced class you pick has the same role. For example, Mages can be a Bard (Support) or a Sorceress (DPS).

Another crucial aspect of the process of choosing an advanced class is that they are gender locked. In case you want to create a female character, you can not choose the Paladin advanced class for example.

Warrior

Characterized by wearing huge pieces of armor and a more direct style of gameplay, the warrior’s advanced classes can go from dealing a lot of damage with their massive swords, protecting their companions by using magic, to pulling enemies closer to them to launch a deadly attack.

Berserker

The first option of an advanced class is the Berserker, a traditional role for warriors in RPGs. By using a greatsword, Berserkers can strike with whirlwind attacks or hit the ground, making giant spikes that lift and incapacitate their enemies. It has a very simple and intuitive function, and it's great for PVE, since it deals very well with big groups of enemies. In PVP, players will find it's all about cooldown management.

Paladin

Warrior’s second advanced class is the Paladin. Another traditional class, the Paladin is exactly what one may expect from it: fight with a sword and a sacred book. Paladins have powerful melee skills, like thrust attacks and sword combos. This is complemented with magical attacks that call an explosion around themselves from the skies, giving a potent shield to the party.

Since it has so much utility for a party, Paladins can work well in PVE and PVP content. In PVP, they can stay almost immortal for a couple of seconds due to the powerful shields.

Gunlancer

Gunlancer is where Warrior’s advanced classes start getting unusual. Carrying a huge lance in one hand and a shield in the other, Gunlancers are the closest of the three to a traditional 'tank'. Its attacks are based on thrusting or “shooting” its lance, which makes getting closer to the enemy possible. While it has less utility compared to the Paladin, its Hook Chain skill is a powerful tool in PVP and PVE, allowing it to combo attacks with party members.

Martial Artist

Easily understood as the “monk” class in Lost Ark, the martial artist is based on melee combat, fighting with its fists (most of the time) to deliver a lot of damage. It's a very fast style of gameplay with explosive attacks.

Striker

Striker is the only male Martial Artist. They are also tough to learn the game with. During the leveling process, strikers have very little to offer, since players aren’t able to deal with big groups of enemies as fast as they would with some of the other options.

However, after upgrading their skills, like Moon Flash Kick, it becomes much easier to handle bigger hoards. This class has some value in PVP due to skills that can disrupt enemies, launching them in the air, making for effective crowd control.

Wardancer

The player’s second option of Martial Artist for an advanced class is the Wardancer. Keeping with the close combat style, Wardancers excel in speed and damage. It has a lot of combos, like its Sleeping Ascent Celebration skill. It can even control its adversary's movements with skills like Call of the Wind God, summoning a tornado that pulls opponents to its center.

It can be understood as a similar class to the striker, but more fast-paced. Wardancers need to focus on staying in the right position around adversaries to attain the highest damage, making it a difficult class of beginners.

It works well in PVP thanks to its mobility and buffs, but its positional aspect makes it hard to play. On the other hand, in PVE players might find it easier to keep damaging their foes consistently.

Scrapper

What Scrapper lacks in elemental attacks, it has in raw power. It's a melee fighter that uses a heavy gauntlet that not only gives it a fierce look but allows it to blow away its opponents with attacks such as Death Sentence.

Scrappers work around two types of energy: Stamina and Shock. While playing this class, players will alternate between yellow skills that use stamina and green skills that use shock. This class is known for being a good starting point for new players due to its simple mechanics and being tankier than the other Martial Artist advanced classes. It can work well in PVE because of its strong attacks and defenses. In PVP though, you might find the class struggles a little more.

Soulfist

The last advanced class for martial artists is the Soulfist. One of the most stylish among the four, Soulfist has a good combination of melee and ranged attacks. By using Adamance, a type of special energy, it can summon a giant hand of energy to hit the ground or create a barrier to slow its enemies.

Soulfist’s skills make it a great option for PVE, with it being easy to deal with big groups of enemies. It holds its own PVP too since it has some options to incapacitate opponents.

Gunner

If the Martial Artist is the DPS melee class, Gunners are the ranged one. All of its four options of advanced classes are characterized by its long-distance combat style - a lot of firepower but generally more squishy frames. They're glass cannons, essentially.

However, it is a very diverse class with good options for PVP and PVE among its advanced classes.

Gunslinger and Deadeye

Gunslinger and Deadeye stand out because of how versatile they are as ranged classes. They both have three sets of skills: one that uses two pistols and has more area damage, one that uses a shotgun for short distance situations and explosive damage, and one that uses a rifle for long-distance attacks affecting enemies' movement speed.

They are amazing classes for PVP and PVE, but they are very fragile, having no sustain or damage mitigation skill.

Artillerist

As the second option, the Artillerist brings the big guns to the battleground. This class uses mechanical launchers and heavy armor to explode its enemies with skills like the Napalm Shot.



All this firepower comes with a price though - poor mobility. Artillerists have low movement, which makes it hard to avoid taking damage and their actions too predictable. On the other hand, it's a good class for beginners thanks to how easy its mechanics are.

The Artillerist is not a very easy class to use in PVP however, making itself an easy target if it's not well-positioned. That said, it can be very useful in PVE, since it has a good amount of crowd control skills and it deals very well with large groups of enemies.

Sharpshooter

Representing the more traditional bow-user, Sharpshooter can affect enemies with its different types of arrows. It also takes advantage of some stealth skills to catch its opponents off-guard.

As a standard ranged class, Sharpshooter works quite well in PVE content. Its skills allow players to control groups of enemies as well as able to avoid damage due to having a decent level of mobility. In PVP, some preparation might be needed because players will depend on staying stealthy to help the party.

Mage

When thinking about a MMO, it is hard to imagine it without a <age. Casters are a staple of the genre with their massive elemental attacks and deadly spells. All this power comes with a cost though as Mages are one of the lowest health classes. Playing one of its advanced classes will ask players to engage in battles looking for opportunities to unleash their spells without taking too many risks.

Bard

Between Mage’s two options of the advanced classes, Bards are more support-oriented. Instead of a bow or a staff, bards fight with a harp, from which they can invoke spells to help their friends or disrupt the enemy formation.

It is a class with so much utility that it is hard to imagine any scenario, from PVP to PVE, without a Bard. While in PVE Bards can deal with big mob groups, cleaning waves of enemies pretty fast, they can annoy their adversary by kiting from safe distances. Once they are stunned, Bards can give the final flow by using the Soundholic skill, shooting a deadly ray of light.

This class is not easy to play for beginners, but once an opponent is caught in one of its attacks, they won’t be able to move for some time, making easy prey for your allies.

Sorceress

Another option players interested in playing Mages have is the Sorceress. As the more usual magic-user, Sorceresses can cast spells that engulf opponents in waves of fire or freeze their enemies with a blast of cold wind.

Playing as a Sorceress means that not only a lot of damage will be done, but it will also control big groups of enemies giving time to cast further spells.

While in PVE Sorceress is a great option, in PVP it demands players be aware of space, avoiding opponents getting too close. Besides the dash all classes have, Sorceress has some mobility thanks to the Blink skill. However, using it demands charging energy through its attacks, so players can’t count on having it up all the time.

Assassin

The fifth class present in Lost Ark is the Assassin. It's a fast-paced fighter that uses sequences of attacks as well as dark powers to fight hordes of demons. Playing as an Assassin will require knowing when to engage in combat and how to approach enemies.

Shadowhunter

This advanced class plays with the traditional Assassin style adding the capacity to transform into a demon to use stronger attacks. Shadowhunter’s skill set is a mixture of melee and ranged abilities with low cooldowns. Players can use close-ranged attacks, exploding demonic energy around them or slicing their opponents with demonic claws. They can also throw their weapons or summon spikes targeting more distant opponents. The class has a lot of mobility too, with some leap and dash skills.

Considering this, it's clear how good Shadowhunters can perform in PVP, since players can use skills to reach the backline of a party or chase a running opponent.

In spite of all these positive aspects though, it has few multitarget attacks, making leveling and PVE daunting activities.

Deathblade

For players looking for a more traditional approach to the assassin class, Deathblade is the best choice as an advanced class. It is a very stylish class, carrying three swords that are used to slice enemies with fast combos.

While playing as a Deathblade, players must keep in mind that this class is a strong DPS, but unlike Shadowhunters, it has few tools to get near to distant enemies. This puts it in a delicate position of having to avoid taking too much damage as it approaches its target. On the other hand, once Deathblades have reached their adversaries, it is hard to get out of their sequence of attacks.

This class has lots of skills that will throw enemies on the ground or launch them in the air, making recovering from being hit difficult. It's one of the most dangerous classes in PVP when it finds an opening, so players must study the situation in order to better approach their adversaries.

Even though Deathblade does not bring anything new to the table, it is a good class for PVE as well. Lots of damage to take down hordes of demons and tough bosses.

Choosing a class with so many possibilities might be hard. Since it is easy to create alternative characters as well as test each advanced class before picking one though, players can take their time to find what suits them best. There's a class out there for you, and Lost Ark wants you to find your favorite. Take some time with each, and find which speaks to you most.