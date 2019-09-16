Borderlands 3 Amara builds: best skill trees, abilities and action skills for your Siren

Figuring out the best Borderlands 3 Amara build is hard, she’s got a lot of skills to choose from, so how do you know what skill trees are best?

It’s easy enough to respec in Borderlands 3, but that doesn’t mean you should have to. At least, not if you know what you’re doing from the get-go.

So, to help you figure out how best to use this powerful Siren, we’ve put together some of the best Borderlands 3 Amara builds for you.

Why choose Amara?

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Amara is an incredibly powerful Siren. As a result, she specializes in using her mystical abilities to deal extra elemental damage, gain health, or produce homing projectiles.

Amara’s Action Skills include: Phaseslam, which has her leaping into the air before slamming back to earth and dealing AoE damage; Phasecast, which has her sending an astral projection forwards to damage anything in its path; and Phasegrasp, which locks enemies in place or deals a chunk of damage to those it can’t hold.

These skills can be used no matter what skill tree you’re using, but they generally perform better when investing in the skill trees they are tied to.

Best Amara solo build

(Image credit: Gearbox)

When playing Borderlands 3 alone, the most important thing to consider is your survivability. As such, most of the skills you want to equip for Amara are in the Brawl tree, which means using the Phaseslam skill. Here are the skills you want to invest in:

Root to Rise : increases your Max Health.

: increases your Max Health. Clarity: this grants health regeneration.

this grants health regeneration. Samsara: whenever you hit an enemy with your Action Skill you gain increase damage and health regeneration.

whenever you hit an enemy with your Action Skill you gain increase damage and health regeneration. Helping Hand(s): Grants damage reduction after using your Action Skill.

Grants damage reduction after using your Action Skill. Mindfulness: improved movement speed and your shields recharge after a shorter period whenever you take damage.

improved movement speed and your shields recharge after a shorter period whenever you take damage. One with Nature: increase Max Health and Elemental resistance to whatever element her Action skill is.

increase Max Health and Elemental resistance to whatever element her Action skill is. Guardian Angel: gives you an automatic second wind among other benefits.

These are the essential skills for Amara's build. By max level you’ll have 25 other points to spend, which you can more or less invest however you’d like.

It’s worth looking at the Mystical Assault tree though, as it has an Action Skill effect called Soul Sap which allows you to gain health by using your Action Skill. This is the best way to keep yourself alive with Amara, so it’s a great solo build foundation.

Best Amara co-op build

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Playing with friends lets you show off your skills a bit more, so that’s why it’s one of the best places to mess around with the Mystical Assault skill tree and the Phasecast Action Skill. Here are the skills to go for:

Do Harm: killing an enemy grants Rush stacks which increase the damage of Amara’s Action Skill.

killing an enemy grants Rush stacks which increase the damage of Amara’s Action Skill. Violent Tapestry: inflicting Status Effects also grants Rush stacks.

inflicting Status Effects also grants Rush stacks. Alacrity: Rush stacks give increase reload speed.

Rush stacks give increase reload speed. Restless: reduces Action Skill cooldown.

reduces Action Skill cooldown. Ascendant: boosts the power of your Action Skill Augments.

boosts the power of your Action Skill Augments. Wrath: grants increased Gun Damage.

grants increased Gun Damage. Laid Bare: increases damage from to an enemy from all sources if they’ve been hit by Amara’s Action Skill.

increases damage from to an enemy from all sources if they’ve been hit by Amara’s Action Skill. Remnant: killing an enemy with a Gun or Action Skill creates a homing projectile that hunts down a nearby enemy.

killing an enemy with a Gun or Action Skill creates a homing projectile that hunts down a nearby enemy. Awakening: Rush stacks become more effective.

As with the Solo Build, these are essential skills for Amara's co-op build. You can invest the rest of your points in whatever you deem fit, though we recommend the Avatar skill as it has wonderful synergies with the Rush stacks you’ll be generating.