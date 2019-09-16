Borderlands 3 Amara builds: best skill trees, abilities and action skills for your Siren

Figuring out the best Borderlands 3 Amara build is hard, she’s got a lot of skills to choose from, so how do you know what skill trees are best?

It’s easy enough to respec in Borderlands 3, but that doesn’t mean you should have to. At least, not if you know what you’re doing from the get-go.

So, to help you figure out how best to use this powerful Siren, we’ve put together some of the best Borderlands 3 Amara builds for you.

Why choose Amara?

Amara is an incredibly powerful Siren. As a result, she specializes in using her mystical abilities to deal extra elemental damage, gain health, or produce homing projectiles.

Amara’s Action Skills include: Phaseslam, which has her leaping into the air before slamming back to earth and dealing AoE damage; Phasecast, which has her sending an astral projection forwards to damage anything in its path; and Phasegrasp, which locks enemies in place or deals a chunk of damage to those it can’t hold.

These skills can be used no matter what skill tree you’re using, but they generally perform better when investing in the skill trees they are tied to.

Best Amara solo build

When playing Borderlands 3 alone, the most important thing to consider is your survivability. As such, most of the skills you want to equip for Amara are in the Brawl tree, which means using the Phaseslam skill. Here are the skills you want to invest in:

These are the essential skills for Amara's build. By max level you’ll have 25 other points to spend, which you can more or less invest however you’d like.

It’s worth looking at the Mystical Assault tree though, as it has an Action Skill effect called Soul Sap which allows you to gain health by using your Action Skill. This is the best way to keep yourself alive with Amara, so it’s a great solo build foundation.

Best Amara co-op build

Playing with friends lets you show off your skills a bit more, so that’s why it’s one of the best places to mess around with the Mystical Assault skill tree and the Phasecast Action Skill. Here are the skills to go for:

As with the Solo Build, these are essential skills for Amara's co-op build. You can invest the rest of your points in whatever you deem fit, though we recommend the Avatar skill as it has wonderful synergies with the Rush stacks you’ll be generating.