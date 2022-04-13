You can finally get unlimited Google Photos storage but there’s a catch

Audio player loading…

A new Google One membership is on the way, offering users unlimited Google Photos cloud storage - however it’s only available to T-Mobile customers in the US, and it’ll cost $15 per month.

Google Photos delivers one of the best photo cloud storage services - ideal for users who upload a lot of high-res images. T-Mobile’s latest Google One membership plan, which the mobile network provider says is launching soon, will also give users 2TB of cloud storage across Gmail and Google Drive. This matches the current top-tier Google One subscription package offered to all Google account holders.

What makes the mobile brand’s announcement unique is that not even Google is giving away unlimited Photos storage for high-quality uploads.

The One membership

It wasn’t that long ago that Google Photos used to offer unlimited high-quality uploads - a promise it had kept since its unveiling in 2015.

However back in June 2021, the company started limiting basic users to just 15GB free cloud storage across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

In a move that mirrors Apple’s own iCloud expanded storage subscription options, media-heavy users looking to expand or upgrade their cloud storage options must join the Google One subscription service.

Google One is billed as ‘one membership to get more out of Google’. The packages, which are available on a Basic, Standard, and Premium subscription tier, includes perks like expanded Google Drive cloud storage and a VPN for Android and iOS - all of which can be shared with up to five family and friends.

Finding the right Google One plan

The newest option builds on T-Mobile’s two existing Google One packages: $5 a month nets customers 500GB of storage, while a monthly fee of $10 delivers 2TB of cloud storage without unlimited Google Photos.

However, if it makes you feel better, note that T-Mobile’s unlimited photo and video storage plan is only available to the main account holder.

T-Mobile’s unlimited Google Photos plan will be available from April 26 2022.