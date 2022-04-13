You can finally get unlimited Google Photos storage but there’s a catch

By published

Unlimited Google Photos storage is back - for a price

Google One
(Image credit: Google)
Audio player loading…

A new Google One membership is on the way, offering users unlimited Google Photos cloud storage - however it’s only available to T-Mobile customers in the US, and it’ll cost $15 per month. 

Google Photos delivers one of the best photo cloud storage services - ideal for users who upload a lot of high-res images. T-Mobile’s latest Google One membership plan, which the mobile network provider says is launching soon, will also give users 2TB of cloud storage across Gmail and Google Drive. This matches the current top-tier Google One subscription package offered to all Google account holders.

What makes the mobile brand’s announcement unique is that not even Google is giving away unlimited Photos storage for high-quality uploads. 

The One membership

It wasn’t that long ago that Google Photos used to offer unlimited high-quality uploads - a promise it had kept since its unveiling in 2015. 

However back in June 2021, the company started limiting basic users to just 15GB free cloud storage across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail. 

In a move that mirrors Apple’s own iCloud expanded storage subscription options, media-heavy users looking to expand or upgrade their cloud storage options must join the Google One subscription service. 

Google One is billed as ‘one membership to get more out of Google’. The packages, which are available on a Basic, Standard, and Premium subscription tier, includes perks like expanded Google Drive cloud storage and a VPN for Android and iOS - all of which can be shared with up to five family and friends.  

Finding the right Google One plan

The newest option builds on T-Mobile’s two existing Google One packages: $5 a month nets customers 500GB of storage, while a monthly fee of $10 delivers 2TB of cloud storage without unlimited Google Photos. 

Read more

> Google Photos vs iCloud: which cloud photo storage giant is best for you?

> Google Photos backup: how to back up your snaps to and from Google's photo service

> How to download all your Google Photos to your PC or Mac

However, if it makes you feel better, note that T-Mobile’s unlimited photo and video storage plan is only available to the main account holder. 

T-Mobile’s unlimited Google Photos plan will be available from April 26 2022. 

Steve Clark
Steve Clark

Steve is Techradar Pro’s B2B Editor for Creative. He’s focused on helping businesses take advantage of the best creative tools to stay competitive in the digital marketplace. Previously, Steve was Features Writer on Web User magazine at Dennis Publishing, covering news, reviews, guides, and features. He’s a B2B and B2C content veteran, writing for Microsoft, Sony, and countless SaaS and technology companies. In a past life, he was a copywriter for commercials and film trailers.  
See more Software news