Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi Mix 4 might feature triple rear camera

It looks like 2019 will be the year the dual rear camera becomes passé. According to GF Securities, Xiaomi’s market performance report hints that the Mi 9 will be the first smartphone from the Chinese company to feature three cameras on the back of the phone. Additionally, the Mi Mix 4 might have a periscope lens, which allows for optical zoom without taking up more space on the phone’s body.

Both the Mi 9 and the Mi Mix 4 are touted to be Xiaomi’s flagship devices for 2019. They will reportedly have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. The Mi 9’s 5G-enabled model is still expected to be the first 5G phone from Xiaomi; now, rumour has it that the Mi Mix 4 could also be 5G-enabled. 

Some rumours even suggest that the Mi Mix could have a foldable display, though these are still just that- rumours. Meanwhile, the company is gearing up for the launch of the 5G version of the Mi Mix 3 in European market, set for sometime in 2019. One thing is not rumour- 2019 looks to be quite the action-packed year for Xiaomi.

