Xiaomi launches Mi VIP club rewards program in India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced a new rewards program in India to provide benefits to its customers in the country. The Mi VIP club rewards program will work in tandem with the Reward Mi program that the company had launched earlier.

The Reward Mi program that was launched in June last year and offers benefits such as f-codes which allow users to buy smartphones without having to wait for flash sales, special discount codes for accessories and more. The newly launched Mi VIP club program comes with benefits such as early access to phones, birthday gifts, invites for member only events, Annual Souvenirs and more.

Xiaomi has classified the Mi VIP rewards club in four levels and each level has different rewards, they are:

Silver class: Additional 50% points on buying accessories, Mi Redeem tokens.

Gold class: Additional 50% points on buying accessories, Mi Redeem tokens and upgrade rewards.

Platinum class: Additional 50% points on buying accessories, Mi Redeem tokens and upgrade rewards, birthday gifts, annual souvenirs and Vip Mi Redeem tokens.

Diamond class: Additional 50% points on buying accessories, Mi Redeem tokens and upgrade rewards, birthday gifts, annual souvenirs, Vip Mi Redeem tokens, Mi VIP rewards and invites for special launch events.ty list

How to earn Mi VIP points

Purchasing mobiles

Daily check-ins

Register your phone number on mi.com

Enter your phone number on mi.com

Register your Debit/Credit card on mi.com

Purchasing accessories

First pre-paid purchase

Additionally, users will also get 1% of transaction value of purchases done on mi.com as Mi VIP points. Your level will start increasing as you earn more Mi VIP points. To join the Mi VIP club, you need to sign in to mi.com, and agree to join the Mi VIP club after reading the terms and conditions. Xiaomi has also clarified that even after joining the Mi VIP club, users will still continue to be part of the Reward Mi program.