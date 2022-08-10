Xiaomi expands its IoT products for the kitchen with new Smart Air Fryers

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi’s range of IoT devices has a new product in its portfolio. The company has announced the latest Smart Air Fryer that will retail from Rs 9,999 on the company’s website from August 18.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer comes in a familiar design that we’ve seen in other products from the company. When looking at the IoT product from above, there is no doubt that the design aesthetics take inspiration from the company logo just like its recent Smart Speaker. The edges are curved and it comes in at 37 cm tall and weighing in at 4.9 kgs.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer is available only in the White colour option and will retail for Rs 7,999 on the company’s online web and app store (opens in new tab). It will also be available for purchase from Amazon and other retail stores from August 18.

It is available for pre-order too and Xiaomi is offering a Rs 2,000 discount starting today until August 15.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer features and specifications

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Smart Air Fryer comes with a 3.5-litre capacity basket at the bottom that can accommodate two grills racks as well. The basket comes with double layers of non-stick coating both on the inside and outside. This makes it wear-resistant and easy to clean. The basket will also collect excess oil and grease thus keeping the food healthy.

The IoT device comes with a 1,500W rated power with a fan that provides a 360° circulation within the air fryer. The Smart Air Fryer is capable of handling temperatures from 40°C up to 200°C. Apart from air frying, it supports baking, defrosting, reheating and even fermentation of yoghurt. Xiaomi is also offering a cataloguer of recipes that can be made using the Smart Air Fryer through the Mi Home app. Many more recipes will be added over an OTA update.

Being an IoT product, the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer can schedule meal preparations for up to 24 hours. It comes with an OLED display at the front that shows the temperature, the cooking mode and the timer set. It also comes with a knob that allows to control and change the setting of the air fryer. Additionally, you can pull out the basket from the air fryer to check on your food and the heating process will be automatically paused.