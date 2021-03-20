Xbox Series X restock tracker: when it'll be back in stock – we're 100% sure

Our Xbox Series X restock tracker is ready to tell you when the Microsoft console will be back in stock, and it's helped thousands of people with instant alerts as soon as there's inventory. Of course, restocks last all but three minutes, so while we know of two stores that will have Xbox Series X in stock this upcoming week, you'll have to set up an alert by following our Twitter account tracker to buy it fast.

Want an alert? Follow our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker to receive alerts for the next Xbox drop. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates of new stock.

We know in advance about the next Xbox Series X restock. Actually we know of two stores in the US that will have the Microsoft console back in stock. So far, we can tell you the time and date of one of them. The other we'll send out an Xbox Series X Twitter tracker alert as soon as it goes live.

There'll be a Walmart Xbox Series X restock on Thursday, March 25 at 3pm EDT. That's the same exact time for every part of the US, so 2pm CDT, 1pm MDT and 12pm PDT. Both the Xbox Series X console and the cheaper Series S (which is less in demand in March and easier to get) will be in stock at Walmart.

There's a caveat, however. Unlike last week's Walmart Xbox Series X drop, this one is part of Microsoft's Xbox All Access bundle. This means you'll have to enter into a financing plan and it's coupled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (actually a great value as Microsoft is creating the 'Netflix of video games'). You'll pay for both the console and game subscription over time, not upfront. Some people hate that, others love it.

The other retailer we know will launch with an Xbox Series X restock next week has a bundle option, and we couldn't suggest that more if you want the included games and accessories. That's because Xbox restock bundles tend to slow down resellers who have trouble profiting off of readily available games and accessories at a profit.

Why get our Xbox Series X tracker alters

On average, the Xbox sells out in less than three minutes when retailers don't hold back and release inventory on waves. That's why it's important to get an Xbox restock alert on minute one.

We've reported on an Amazon PS5 restock that's happening soon, according to our sources citing an inventory schedule that indicates 46,000 consoles up for grabs. While that got delayed, we've seen evidence that Sony's console will be in stock. We have no proof that the Microsoft's will be on the wave, but we're keeping an eye on it anyway in the off-chance that there's an Amazon Xbox Series X restock in tandem.

Our Xbox restock alerts look like:

🚨>90mins to Xbox restock / 2hrs to PS5 🌟Walmart🌟THIS IS THE BIG ONE🐳 PS5 Digital https://t.co/znn5fqVNI1PS5 Disc https://t.co/fOQxCworacXbox Series X https://t.co/rDu9ZnRy1iXbox Series S https://t.co/wU69mKu7OiMy how to buy it tips @techradar: https://t.co/LjreRk1bbsMarch 4, 2021 See more

12 trusted Xbox Series X restock stores

Important: Buying Xbox Series X through Twitter is the wrong move. Only purchase the console through verified stories that we send through our Xbox Twitter tracker account, including these 12 sources.

Xbox restock tips

The Xbox Series X has actually become the harder next-gen console to find in stock in the last two weeks. That's because Best Buy didn't actually launch a restock of the Microsoft video game system last Friday as expected and Microsoft's official Xbox store has stopped teasing console drops that used to sell out in a flash. We don't even have that now.

But this also means that retailer stores in the US have new Xbox inventory building up over the last few weeks. Best Buy didn't have enough in all of its warehouses to deploy it last Friday, so an Xbox Series X restock could happen on Friday, March 19. Again, no evidence other than studying the patterns and knowing that Best Buy loves to deploy on a Friday due to logistics (we can confirm that via company sources).

American retailers like to launch both Sony and Microsoft consoles at the same time. We've seen that from Walmart, Target and GameStop with almost every restock. The latest Best Buy stock was the exception. So whenever you see one, you may get the other at the same time. Watch out for that.

We've had success: about 25% of our Xbox Series X Twitter tracker replies show they got the new console from our alerts. It's gotten easier over time as more people get the Sony system – there's slightly less pressure today than there was two weeks ago.

Our DMs are open to tips in case more people with inside knowledge want to clue everyone in on when to expect new console restock. We've gotten internal images from both Target and Best Buy in recent weeks.

Best Buy employees have sent TechRadar photos of their stockpile of Xbox Series X consoles – and they're saying the restock is going to launch soon. (Image credit: Best Buy employee)

Is Xbox Series X sold in stores?

No. It is not being sold in stores in the US nationwide. You won't be able to order from retail stores when there is an Xbox Series X restock. We don't want to be responsible for sending people to physical stores looking for an Xbox restock that doesn't exist for in-store purchase.

Right now, some stores have Xbox restock available for online purchase with an in-store pickup options – namely Target and Best Buy. Walmart is online exclusive for both ordering and pickup. But you won't find the consoles sitting on store shelves any time soon. Should any of these details change in the future, we'll let you know.

The official Microsoft Xbox Store has had the most reliable Xbox Series X restock in the last month, but it always goes goes out of stock within about a minute. Lately, we've been seeing in last only seconds.

There our other US stores that have had restock in March: Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Antonline and GameStop were the ones to check in early March. As far as a schedule goes, Target is routinely early in the morning 7:45am EDT, while Best Buy and GameStop hog the afternoon hours.

The problem people are having is that stores like Walmart and Best Buy will initially come back in stock and sell out within seconds. They get turned off. However, with a few simple page refreshes, it may come back in stock.

American retailers release Xbox restock in short waves. Consumers are also likely to cancel their order midway through or their credit card gets denied and the inventory goes back into the system five minutes later. This is what extends restock and why we recommend being persistent.

Xbox Series X restock success stories

Happy ending to this PS5 story. Happy to play a part.❤️ https://t.co/WhtMOS2putFebruary 25, 2021 See more

Through Twitter, we're tracking the next Xbox stock from 12 sources, and we've seen a few Xbox Series X consoles pop up over the last week and, even better news, high success rates for people who have been looking for restock for months.

Even if you don't get to buy the console today, there may be a Xbox drop any one of the days in the upcoming week.