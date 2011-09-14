Dyson Hot fan heater unveiled

The Dyson Hot has been announced, using the company's Air Multiplier technology to create a premium fan heater that will apparently heat a room quickly and evenly.

With a similar look and feel to the company's now familiar fans, Dyson is at pains to point out that its latest product brings some key innovations, allowing you to set a temperature between 1 and 37 degrees celsius and leaving the fan to keep the room at an even heat.

A team of 22 engineers took three years to come up with the final product, which should do away with the smell of burning dust and cool corners.

Inefficient

"Other fan heaters rely on inefficient motors or dust friendly grills," explained Sir James Dyson.

"As the heat rises you're left with a partially heated room and a worrying burning smell. Dyson engineers have developed a heater that produces no smell and heats the whole room".

The fan uses the Air Multiplier tech to draw air through a mixed flow impeller, it is then accelerated through a 2.5mm aperture set within a loop amplifier.

According to Dyson: "This creates a jet of hot air which passes over an airfoil-shaped ramp channelling its direction.

"Surrounding air is drawn into the airflow, amplifying it 6 times in a process known as inducement and entrainment."

The Dyson Hot will be available at the Dyson.co.uk immediately and from John Lewis before going on nationwide sale in October. The UK price fof the Dyson Hot is £269.99.