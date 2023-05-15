Where to stream the 5 big GLAAD Media Awards TV and movie winners

GLAAD has unveiled its latest round of awards for LGBTQAI+ movies and TV shows, highlighting the best queer representation and storytelling currently making their way to our screens – and this year, they're all available on the best streaming services.

GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) has a long history of fighting for better representation in Hollywood and the broader American media landscape since its inception in 1985 – and its awards lineup is a great starting point for anyone wanting to engage with contemporary LGBTQIA+ media changing the way television is made.

And these days, television means streaming, especially to younger generations, so there are winners here from Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and Apple TV Plus.

Read on for the key winners from GLAAD’s awards ceremony and where to stream them online – and when you've watch the lot, remember that Queer Eye season 7 just dropped on Netflix too.

Outstanding Film, Streaming/TV: Fire Island and Anything Possible

This year’s Outstanding film award was tied between Hulu’s Fire Island and Prime Video’s Anything’s Possible.

Fire Island, starring Bowen Yang, is loosely inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice, but follows a group of young gay men as they navigate sex, romance, and friendship while vacationing on the eponymous island.

Anything’s Possible charts a high school, Gen Z romance between a trans teenager and her cis classmate, directed by Billy Porter.

Fire Island: streaming on Hulu (US) and Disney Plus (UK)

Anything’s Possible: streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Reality Series: We’re Here

Drag reality show We’re Here took the crown for Outstanding Reality Series. It follows a trio of drag queens across the United States, sourcing local citizens to perform in one-off drag nights – with its third season having dropped in late 2022 – and starring three former contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Streaming on HBO Max (US) and Now TV / Sky Go (UK)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: The Problem With Jon Stewart

Apple TV’s The Problem with Jon Stewart was the winner for Outstanding Variety of Talk Show Episode for its latest season, which opened with an incisive look at gender politics in the US entitled ‘The War Over Gender’.

Streaming on Apple TV Plus

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming (Live Action): Heartstopper

This heartwarming, heartstopping coming-of-age drama follows a pair of queer students at a British high school, as they navigate the tricky territory of schoolyard jaunts, privacy around their love lives, and their own desires. Based on the series of graphic novels by Alice Oseman, you can catch the TV series over on Netflix ahead of season 2, which drops on August 3rd.

Streaming on Netflix

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming (Animated): Dead End Paranormal park

The top animated show was unsurprisingly Dead End: Paranormal Park, based on Hamish Steele’s graphic novels DeadEndia, which takes place at a very-haunted theme park where trans teenager Barney Guttman is employed as a security guard. Equal parts comedy, mystery, and animated horror, it offers a queer genre-mashup in a cutesy cartoon form – but as the show was recently canceled after its second and final season, the award is a little bittersweet.

Streaming on Netflix

