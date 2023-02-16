Web.com's new website design service can build you a functioning site in just a few days

Audio player loading…

Popular domain registrar (opens in new tab) and web hosting (opens in new tab) company Web.com has launched a new professional quickstart website service that is says is designed to help entrepreneurs launch their website quicker.

Designed for those needing a hand building a website, the quickstart service leverages Web.com’s in-house team to design, build, and launch a business-ready site in just a few days, the company claims.

Essentially, Web.com (opens in new tab) handles the building aspect of the site, then hands over the finished product to the customer to then maintain and update their site as they see fit.

Web.com managed website builder

Using the quickstart website service, Web.com says its customers experience the benefits of launching their own site quickly with the support of website builder (opens in new tab) professionals.

Customers will receive a tailored website design, custom copy, personalized content, a website editor, as well as other tools needed to build online presence with a suite of digital marketing tools (opens in new tab).

Set to cost around $250, the new website design service is being introduced at a special offer of $199.

“Web.com knows websites and small businesses, bringing more than 20 years of experience building beautiful websites for small businesses and enabling them to build their website on their own. We see that even the most tech savvy entrepreneur can hit roadblocks building their own website,” said Ed Jay, President of Newfold Digital, parent company of Web.com.

“With the quickstart website service, small businesses can get their website up fast by relying on Web.com’s team of experts for the initial website build and then maintain it on their own with our world-class DIY website tools. In what will feel like ‘no time’, you’ll have a professional and functional website to work with and promote.”

All the website building work is completed by in-house Web.com employees and not outsourced to freelancers, according to the company.

The quickstart website package comes with the website builder tool for on-going site maintenance, a free domain name, domain privacy, email address and an SSL certificate (opens in new tab).

Web.com already has a website design service that runs on WordPress that allows its customers the option to plug add-on features such as a gallery, a rotating banner or an online store.