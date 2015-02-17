Neptune Duo gives the smartwatch all the power and makes your mobile dumb

The Neptune Duo is an intriguing new product from the start up firm which brought us the phone-in-a-watch Neptune Pine last year.

Where as the Pine got rid of your smartphone completely, the Neptune Duo wants you to keep hold of a larger screen, but it gives all the power to the smartwatch - aka the Neptune Hub.

The quad-core processor and other components are housed in the bracelet style band which includes a speaker and microphone plus 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC connectivity.

You'll have access to all your core smartphone functions on the Hub's curved 2.4-inch display, but if you need more space you can whip out the Pocket Screen (or the Neptune Pocket, to give it its official title) for a full Android Lollipop experience.

The Neptune Hub and Netpune Pocket

The Pocket Screen is thinner, lighter and cheaper than a traditional smartphone, sporting a 5-inch 720p display, front and rear (8MP) cameras and a 2800mAh battery.

Show me the money

The Neptune Duo won't ship until towards the end of the year, but you'll can reserve yours from February 17, with a variety of payment options available to you.

A screen (and camera, and battery) that looks like a phone

If you don't fancy putting any money down up front the Neptune Duo will set you back $798 at time of shipping. Put down $49 and the price at shipping drops to $649, saving you $100.

You can save $200 by paying $199 upfront and then $399 when it's ready to ship, or if you're feeling flush (and confident in Neptune's claims) put down $498 now and pay nothing more - a saving of $300.