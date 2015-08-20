Android Wear can now translate almost any conversation

Android Wear watches are now world-travel ready.

The Google-OS running wearables were gifted with Google Translate today via a software update, which also brought interactive watch faces.

Now, users can carry on bilingual convos in 44 languages through their wrists, even if they don't have Google Translate on their phones or are away from their devices but connected over Wi-Fi.

To use Google Translate on Android Wear, speak into your watch, then flip it to show the translation to your conversation mate. The person will respond in their language, and flipping it back over will show you a translation of what they said in the language you used.

There's no need to select which languages to translate: Android Wear will recognize them automatically. Simply tap to start the conversation, and chatter away.