Virgin Mobile launches eSIM for UAE customers

Virgin Mobile today announced the availability of eSIM as its latest mobile offering to both new and existing customers for those with compatible handsets such as iPhone XS.

The eSIM replaces the usual physical, plastic SIM card with a virtual embedded equivalent that has been pre-built into the device.

New customers can easily join Virgin Mobile via the dedicated app, and have their SIM card delivered anywhere in the UAE. To switch to the new eSIM format, simply visit any Virgin Megastore across the UAE and activate your eSIM at no extra cost.