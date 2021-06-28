Viotek launches GNV34DBE2 gaming monitor for 34” curved immersion

Viotek today announced the latest iteration of their GNV34DBE gaming monitor, the GNV34DBE2.

Designed for gamers and professionals, the GNV34DBE2 features a 34-Inch UWQHD 144Hz display, with an immersive 21:9 aspect ratio. The new model features an updated panel, along with an increase to 350 cd/m2 peak brightness, and a 4000:1 contrast ratio. The screen also provides 103% sRGB color coverage for optimal design work.

“For gamers to stay competitive, display performance is critical.” Said Brett Barbour CEO at Viotek “The new GNV34DBE2 goes beyond our expectations of what a 34” Ultrawide gaming monitor should be. Built on our already award-winning GNV34DBE and the feedback from our customers we have taken the GNV34DBE2 to a whole new level. I as well as the team are excited to continue on our mission of providing gamers that competitive edge needed in today’s gaming environment with the new GNV34DBE2, at a price that just makes sense, starting at $399.99.”

Specifications

Screen Size - 34"

Refresh Rate - 144 Hz

Resolution - QHD 1440p (3440x1440)

Panel Type - VA Panel

Aspect Ratio - 21:9 Ultra-wide

Contrast Ratio - 4000:1

Color Gamut – 103% sRGB

Brightness – 350cd/m2

Curvature Radius - 1500R

Viewing Angle - H178°/V178°

HDR Ready - Yes

SYNC - G-SYNC compatible Adaptive SYNC.

Dimensions - 31.83*17.9*8.9in

Weight - 15.47 lbs/7.02 kg

The Viotek GNV34DBE2 is available now via Viotek’s website and Amazon, from $399.99