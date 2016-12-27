Upcoming Nokia mid-ranger leaks out in images

Nokia is rumored to be launching a couple of new smartphones early next year. A new leak is now giving us our very first glimpse of one of these handsets. It is said that the phone shown here is a mid-ranger, possibly with a 5.2-inch display panel.

The images only show the front panel of the handset, with the Nokia logo sitting pretty on the top right portion of the front panel, right next to the front camera. The Android navigation keys are also visible in one of the images, which means Nokia is going the old fashioned way and sticking to capacitive keys on the bottom bezel rather than on-screen keys.

This shouldn't be much of a problem since Nokia is targeting this as a mid-ranger anyway. There's no precise info on the release timeline of this particular handset or the Nokia P, but it is believed that the two (or more) devices will be unveiled in time for the MWC event in Barcelona. HMD Global, which has already launched Nokia feature phones will supposedly unveil the device in February 2017.

The Nokia P is expected to be packing a 23MP rear camera with Carl Zeiss optics, the octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor, and 6GB of RAM. With Nokia planning to make a big comeback in the mobile industry, we don't see a better device than this to make it happen. This freshly leaked mid-ranger will also have a crucial role to play in key markets of the world.

(Image Credits: Playfuldroid)