Transform a Surface Pro tablet into a Surface Book rival with this amazing docking station

A start-up called Brydge has unveiled a keyboard docking station for Microsoft’s popular Surface Pro tablet that converts it into a 2-in-1 laptop not unlike the Surface Book .

The Brydge 12.3 Pro+ doesn’t come with any USB ports, unlike some of its competitors, but it's available for Surface Pro 4, 5, 6 and 7 models.

Available at just under $130, some might say it's just a glorified wireless Bluetooth keyboard - and to some extent it is - but there are a few clear improvements. For a start, once the tablet is docked, it can close and open like a proper laptop, then there’s the fact it uses an actual touchpad that supports multi-touch natively (up to four fingers).

The keyboard is also backlit (with three levels of brightness) and its bezels contain an active antimicrobial ingredient that keeps out the nasties.

It's also worth noting that you can’t lock the function (FN) keys and the manufacturer claims the keyboard docking station will last up to six months on a single charge.

While the Surface Book 3 costs around $1,600, the Surface Pro 7 can be had for a much more palatable $899.99 with a similar processor and system memory. As for the Surface Pro Signature Type cover, it is unlikely to offer the same typing experience as the Brydge 12.3 Pro+ due to the differences in design.

