Three months free broadband offered by Virgin Media Business UK

Virgin Media Business in the UK (VMO2) offers (opens in new tab) three months of free Voom Fibre business broadband (opens in new tab) to small businesses on both new and existing contracts. This offer applies to all Solus, Bundle, and Volt packages with a minimum term of 24 months; existing subscribers will still need to have three months remaining on their current contract.

Virgin Media offers Voom Fibre business internet to businesses across a range of industries, providing them with reliable and speedy connectivity. There are four Voom Fibre speed plans to choose from - 400Mbps download speed, 600Mbps, 800Mbps, and 1Gbps. Businesses have the freedom to select features tailored to their requirements.

Window of opportunity

There are various upload speeds, service level agreements, and static IP options available, plus Virgin Media O2's Spring Savings offer provides Solus customers with three months of free broadband. These bundles include £99 for Voom 400; Voom 600 for £126; Voom 800 for £153; Voom Gig for £180.

Chris Holmes (Director of SOHO at VMO2) noted that small businesses are increasingly dependent on reliable broadband to stay connected with their customers. “Now more than ever, small businesses are dependent on reliable and fast broadband to serve and interact with their customers. We’re launching our Spring Savings offer to provide small business customers with 3 months of free broadband. Providing our small business customers with one less financial worry this Spring, and the peace of mind to concentrate on the work that really matters for their business.”

Unfortunately, this promotion will only be available until 31st March 2023. Prices for new customers start as low as £33 +vat per month for their 400Mbps tier (with the first and third months free), rising up to £60 for their top 1000Mbps plans. While shorter terms of 12 months are possible at an extra cost, these come with additional restrictions.

Via: ISP Review (opens in new tab)