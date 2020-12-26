This great Apple Watch 6 deal is somehow still going - $60 off the best color choice

The red version of the Apple Watch 6, one of the best smartwatches around, is still on sale in the after-Christmas sales, and we're surprised it's still live.

You know it's a good color choice when both the Editor in Chief and the Managing Editor of TechRadar have plumped for it, and the red aluminum and sports band option is still on sale for $339 at Amazon - a $60 saving.

It probably won't arrive in time for Christmas, given that's now in the past, but if you're looking to get a head start on your new year's resolutions, this Watch also comes with three months of subscriptions to Apple's new Fitness Plus.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $339 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $60 price cut at Amazon. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring (although most won't use that), an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

We're pretty sure this deal will expire any time soon - the same price cuts for the navy and white band editions of the Apple Watch 6 are now dead, so snap it up now if you know you want the latest wristwear from Apple.

The Watch range has been progressively getting better as a fitness and health tracker over recent years, and things like audio monitoring to help you look after your hearing are genuinely life-changing when used properly.

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $169 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $169. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $279 at Amazon

Save $40 - The budget Apple Watch gets a $30 price at Amazon right now. This deal applies to the Black sport band and - in our eyes - is the better choice than the Apple Watch 6 as it comes with Fitness Plus, and sheds the unecessary ECG and blood oxygen tracking.View Deal

Not in the US? See the best Apple Watch 6 deals in your region below.

