This $1,300 HP laptop is now only $450 for Cyber Monday

We know the Cyber Monday deals are just a matter of hours away, but if you want a basic, everyday laptop you could do a lot, lot worse than this one.

HP has sliced an incredible $800 off the HP Pavilion 15z Touch, bringing it down to just $449.99 while stocks last.

This laptop is a decent all-round performer, featuring an AMZ Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD – OK specs for the MSRP, but hugely impressive for this laptop deal price.

It also boasts a 15.6-inch touchscreen, which makes working with Windows 10 a pleasure. The only issue is that its screen is just 1366 x 768, a fair bit lower than the 1920 x 1080 resolution we're used to these days, but is kinder to the battery life.

It certainly doesn't look like a cheap laptop either, with a chic all-metal body, slender design and elevated keyboard.

