This Alienware m15 gaming laptop deal with $750 off is selling out fast

Dell's not waiting for Black Friday to offer some amazing deals, including this deal that knocks a huge $750 off the price of the excellent Alienware m15 gaming laptop.

For $1,399.99, down from $2,149.99, you get a gorgeously-designed laptop with a 9th generation Core i7 six-core processor, Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU and 512GB SSD.

This deal is selling out very quickly, though, so make sure you jump on it now before it sells out.

Alienware m15: $2,149 $1,399 at Dell

Get this powerful gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and RTX 2060 GPU for a huge $750 off with this doorbuster deal. This deal is selling out very fast so be quick!

