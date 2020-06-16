This 1TB microSD card highlights a massive failure in the storage industry

SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I microSD card - $260 $229.99 at Amazon (roughly £185/AU$335)

This fan-favorite 1TB microSD card from SanDisk is currently available at 12% off the suggested retail price. Grab it while you can, but make sure your camera or laptop is compatible.View Deal

If you're looking for an excellent storage deal, Amazon has slashed the price of the SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card from $260 to $229.99 - a saving of about 12%.

First announced in 2019, this SanDisk microSD card is currently the only 1TB memory card compatible with smartphones. Thanks to the price drop, it now compares more than favorably with the 1TB Lexar Professional 633X, available at $200.

Although full-sized SDXC cards can't be used in your smartphone, many are compatible with cameras and laptops that take expandable SD storage.

For now, Micron and SanDisk are the only manufacturers to have announced a 1TB microSD card, with a smaller player having privately told us they will soon do the same soon.

We reviewed the 1TB Micron MicroSD card, but it still appears to be missing missing from retail shelves, one year after launch.

Several other major players are currently selling 512GB microSD cards - including the likes of Samsung, Kingston, PNY and Integral - but none have confirmed when they will offer a 1TB version.

The SanDisk card (officially known as the SDSQXA1-1T00-GN6MA) comes with a lifetime warranty in the US and 30 years of cover in other territories.

SanDisk claims it can withstand extreme temperatures and has a built-in write protect to safeguard your content, but it's unclear whether the microSD card is waterproof, shockproof or X-ray proof.

With a read speed of up to 160MBps and write speeds of 90MBps, the card is compatible with the new V30 speed class and should record videos at 4K without a hitch.

The SanDisk 1TB card still carries a premium (although not that massive) over smaller capacities. For example, the 256GB version retails at just under $28 - 47% of the larger card's per GB price.

Because it's so small, Amazon will also ship the microSD card to a number of other territories for an additional fee, including the UK.

