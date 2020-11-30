This 14-inch LG Gram early Cyber Monday deal can save you $450

Save big on the LG Gram 14 laptop for just $1,146.99 at Adorama right now (a $450 dollar savings) in one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we've seen so far. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

LG Gram 14: $1,596.99 $1,146.99 at Adorama

Save $450 - Grab this LG Gram with an Intel Core i7-1065G7 with Intel Iris Plus graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch full HD (1080p) IPS display for 28% off at Adorama this Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

The LG Gram 14 comes loaded with 10th-generation i7-1065G7 CPU with Intel Iris Plus graphics, 16GB RAM, a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, a massive 72WHr battery for up to 18.5 hours of battery life, and a 14-inch full HD IPS display, making it a seriously powerful system for your general computing and entertainment use.

With it's massive battery and fairly lightweight frame, this laptop is perfect for those who like to take their computing on the go, whether to a park, a coffee shop, or just back and forth between work and home.

