There’s a Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One X coming in June

Following teases and leaks, Microsoft has unveiled a limited edition Xbox One X that’s themed around CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077.

A trailer published to the Xbox YouTube channel highlights some of the console’s cyberpunk details, including glow-in-the dark decals, laser etchings, LED lights and custom panels. It also shows a custom controller styled around the character of Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves in the game.

The limited edition bundle will release in June 2020, which is around three months before Cyberpunk 2077’s September 17 release date. Although it’s not been confirmed, the box shown in the trailer suggests that the console bundle will include a digital copy of the game, though if it does it likely won’t be accessible until the game's official release date.

Cyberpunk style

Given we’re so close to the next console generation and the release of the Xbox Series X, there may be some players who don’t see the appeal of picking up a brand new Xbox One X just for a cool theme.

Although a full-blown next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be available until later, cross-gen support means that the game will still be playable on Xbox Series X when it launches later this year, so those who still haven’t picked up an Xbox console may be happy just to wait a little bit longer for the latest and greatest thing.

Those who already have an Xbox One and plan to buy Cyberpunk 2077 when it launches in September will also be able to play the game on the Xbox Series X if they upgrade thanks to Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system. So, this console might not suit them either.

Then again, this is definitely one of the more detailed limited edition consoles we’ve seen and the Xbox One X is no outdated rust bucket—for collectors, Cyberpunk fans, and those just not interested in making the jump to the newest generation straight away, it could prove hard to resist.

At the moment, pricing and and exact release date have yet to be confirmed for the bundle. Cyberpunk 2077 itself is still on track for its expected release on September 17 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia and PC.