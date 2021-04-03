The Surface Pro 7 gets $260 slashed off price in epic deal at Best Buy

Upgrade your machine to the powerful and versatile Surface Pro 7 with this epic deal we've spotted at Best Buy. Right now, you can get Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 on sale for $799 (was $1,029). That's a massive $239 discount and the best price we've found for the tablet-laptop hybrid.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover, 128GB: $1,029 $799 at Best Buy

Save $230 - You can score a massive $230 discount on the Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover at Best Buy's latest sale. Microsoft's powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a stunning 12.3 -inch touch-screen display and packs 128GB of storage, 8GdxB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i5 processor. You're also getting a USB-C and USB-A port so you can connect displays, docking stations, and more, as well as accessory charging. This deal includes Microsoft's Type Cover, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the Surface Pro 7 and a fantastic bundled deal that includes a $159.99 Type Cover. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the powerful tablet at this price, so we recommend snagging this bargain today before it's too late.

