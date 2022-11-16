The Samsung 980 Pro PS5 SSD is selling for its historic lowest ever price

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB for the cheapest price to date. If you've wanted to expand your console's storage for less, then this could be the ideal opportunity for you.

The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the best PS5 SSDs available on the market and it's selling for just $119.99 (was $129) (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's a rate we haven't seen on this coveted Gen 4.0 drive. The previous selling price prior to the MSRP being lowered earlier in November was $150, and that's what makes this particular PS5 SSD deal so aggressive.

We've been continuously impressed by this particular drive, stating in our Samsung 980 Pro review that 'if you want to future-proof your system, this is the SSD for you'. What's more, there's no need for a PS5 SSD heatsink, as this variant of Samsung's premiere storage stick comes with one pre-installed.

We're hoping for big things from the Black Friday PS5 deals, but with that said, this is easily one of the more competitive offers on this side of the winter sales.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 1TB | $129 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $9; lowest-ever price - The Samsung 980 Pro 1TB model has never been cheaper than this, making now the ideal opportunity to get your hands on this top-performing Gen 4.0 drive and heatsink for less. The previous MSRP from earlier in the month was $150, so you're really getting $30 off here.



If you don't know where to get started with internal storage then we've got you covered. Our guide on how to install a PS5 SSD will take you step-by-step through the process so that you can spend more time enjoying some of the best PS5 games rather than playing inventory management Tetris and deciding what to delete next.

If you're wondering whether PS5 SSD read and write speeds matter then we've answered that question, too. Without a PS5 SSD, you'll notice your console's usable 667GB filling up sooner rather than later.

More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

