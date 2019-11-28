The HP Envy 13 is a mid-range laptop at a budget price for Black Friday 2019

The HP Envy 13 may as well be celebrating Halloween in November, with how much it's masquerading as an entry-level laptop. This laptop is typically one step down from HP's flagship Spectre line of Ultrabooks and 2-in-1s, but you can save big thanks to a juicy Black Friday laptop deal.

The HP Envy 13, strapped with an 8th-generation Intel Whiskey Lake processor, 8GB of RAM and a respectable 256GB SSD can be yours for just $499 – that's $350 cheaper than normal. If you need a nice little laptop for work or just everyday computing needs, this might be the Black Friday deal for you.

HP Envy 13: $849 $499 at Microsoft

The HP Envy 13 is HP's mid-range Ultrabook, and is probably one of the best laptops for most people. This one, in particular, with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a speedy SSD should cut through most tasks like butter. That $350 discount makes it even sweeter.View Deal

The processor in this stylish laptop might not be top-of-the-line or even new, but with 4 cores, 8 threads and a turbo boost of 3.9GHz its still more than enough for most people. It's not the sexy new Ice Lake with its 10nm manufacturing process and AI features, but who cares? This one's cheaper and gets the job done.

At the end of the day, this may be one of the best laptop deals we've seen so far this Black Friday season, and we've seen a ton of great laptop deals. The week's not over yet, but this might be the laptop deal to jump on.