This Lexmark deal is the cheapest color laser printer in the US right now

Lexmark's recently-released entry level color laser printer, the C3224DW, is the cheapest colour laser printer on the market at less than $139 at Newegg .

The deal is so good, you actually have to request the price of this printer from the online retailer via email or text, as it is technically being sold for less than the recommended selling price.

This printer has a print speed of up to 24 pages per minute at a 1200 x 600dpi resolution. It is a straightforward laser printer , not an all in one or multifunction device, aimed squarely at those who want a small business printer instead.

Lexmark C3224DW color laser printer, $138 at Newegg This printer is ideal for those looking to print a few pages now and then without the usual maintenance headache associated with inkjet printers; clogged heads and soggy papers. The C3224DW remains the cheapest color laser printer you can buy right now.View Deal

Print-ready

The C3224DW has automatic duplex as standard, Ethernet, USB and Wi-Fi connectivity options, a powerful processor and plenty of memory and a recommended monthly page volume of up to 1500 pages.

Due to its form factor, its output bin is rather small with a 100-pages capacity while its input tray can take 250 pages.

Other than the toner cartridges it doesn’t need changing any other consumable; note that the ones bundled with this printer are low capacity ones with the CMY cartridges topping 500 pages each and the black one hitting 750 pages.