The cheapest AMD Ryzen laptop has a feature all laptops should have

Acer Aspire 5 laptop - $280 from Amazon

The Aspire 5 from Acer is a solid entry level AMD Ryzen laptop that doesn’t break the bank. It is probably the fastest notebook that sells for less than $300 and - with a full HD display, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD - should outperform laptops costing far more.

View Deal

From afar, you might mistake the Acer Aspire 5 laptop for an older variant of Apple’s MacBook, thanks to a few shared design elements.

The laptop is currently on sale at Amazon as part of the Prime Day "deal of the day offer". Available at $280, it carries a discount of almost 25% on its original price tag ($360).

However, the laptop has a few flaws which, depending on what you want to do with the device, may impact negatively on performance.

At the heart of this laptop is an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, a dual-core processor that can run at up to 3.5GHz, which is paired with Radeon Vega 3 mobile graphics. There’s also 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, which is just about enough to run Windows 10 and a few applications.

However, we usually recommend a quad-core processor (Core or Ryzen) with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage at a minimum for a decent Windows 10 user experience.

It’s worth noting that this laptop is Amazon Alexa-enabled, which is a much better option than Microsoft’s Cortana and far more versatile as well.

Other worthy features include a full HD IPS display (no TN here), nearly eight hours of battery life, a backlit keyboard and a dedicated numeric keypad.

On each side of the A515-43-R19L are three USB ports, one HDMI connector, an audio port and a Gigabit Ethernet port. But it's a shame there’s no microSD card slot nor a Type C connector.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.