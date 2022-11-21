The best PS5 SSD just hit its lowest price ever for Black Friday

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering up the WD Black SN850 for PS5 in 1TB configuration for a historic lowest-ever price. There's never been a better time to consider upgrading your console's storage.

You can get your hands on the WD Black SN850 1TB for PS5 at just $120 (was $180) (opens in new tab) with a total saving of $60 off at Amazon ahead of the official Black Friday sales kicking off. You're saving a whole $10 over the previous cheapest rate, which we saw earlier in November, making now the ideal opportunity to invest in space for less.

The WD Black SN850 for PS5 (opens in new tab) is our pick for the best PS5 SSD, and this is due to its outstanding sequential performance and the officially licensed nature of the Gen 4.0 drive. It comes wrapped in its own PS5 SSD heatsink, so you won't have to DIY a solution yourself.

We're seeing some excellent PS5 SSD offers ahead of the official Black Friday PS5 deals. It's currently unknown how long this discount will last this side of the winter sales events, but judging by the fact that it's this aggressive, we wouldn't recommend waiting too long on this one.

WD Black SN850 for PS5 1TB | was $180 now $120 at Amazon

Save $60; lowest-ever price - Simply put, we've never seen the WD Black SN850 for PS5 1TB model selling at this price point before. It's a full $10 cheaper than it was earlier in the month, making now the best time to more than double your capable storage on the console.



Installing a PS5 SSD is straightforward and the best way to ensure you've got enough headroom on your system to install and play the biggest and best PS5 games. Without an NVMe drive, you're only working with 667GB of usable space on the PS5 once the essential operating software is taken off the claimed 825GB. That can fill up fast if you consider downloading titles or installing them from a disc.

