Virgin and Universal offer movie-on-demand service

Virgin Media is taking a leaf out of BT Vision's audiovisual book and is to offer Universal's PictureBox movie-on-demand service for £5 a month.

Essentially, PictureBox allows you to bulk-watch 28 films as many times as you want, with the movie selection changing each month.

Movies to be included on the service include: Hot Fuzz, The Bourne Ultimatum, Children of Men and The Holiday, and the good news is that some of the films will be available in HD.

HD movies

"This agreement is a significant step in the growth of the PictureBox brand, which will now be available to Virgin Media's 3.6 million TV customers in the UK," explained Belinda Menendez, president, NBC Universal International TV Distribution.

"Our reach in the UK has now increased more than fivefold and the service has expanded internationally since initial launch less than three years ago."

Those who are owners of BT Vision boxes have been able to get the PictureBox service for a while but the link-up with Virgin Media marks the first time the movies will be available in HD.

Virgin Media also announced a music-streaming service link-up with Universal earlier in the month.