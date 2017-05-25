Best TV shows to stream right now

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead has been reanimated more times than the zombies that harangue the group of survivors we have all come to know and love. Initially created with Frank Darabont at the helm, he left after the first season then his replacement was eventually replaced and their replacement replaced.

With this in mind, it's amazing that not only has the show consistently managed to improve season after season it has become one of the most successful series ever. Yes it sometimes slumps along slower than a zombie with its legs hacked off but give it time and it will reward you with more drama than you can shake a bloody stump at.

Where to get it: Netflix

Seasons available: 5

You should also be watching...

Fear the Walking Dead

With Season Six of Walking Dead coming to an end with a thump, you can still get your undead helping with Fear The Walking Dead - a show that tries its hardest to be more than a spin-off. Set in Los Angeles, the show follows high school guidance counselor Madison Clark (a brilliant Kim Dickens fresh from Treme) and English teacher Travis Manawa (Cliff Curtis) as they adapt to a life after the 'zombie' outbreak. The show is slow paced, each episode is an hour and there's a 90-minute pilot, but it manages to approach the Walking Dead world in a wholly different way.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Seasons available: 2

American Horror Story

The idea that Ryan Murphy, creator of saccharine sing-a-thon Glee, had turned his hand to horror was enough to have most people running scared, but American Horror Story is simply brilliant television. Changing the characters and plot focus each season, but retaining most of the cast, is an ingenious idea that makes this horror anthology tick. It has also meant we have so far seen the wondrous Jessica Lange as a housewife, witch, nun and freakshow owner. And the fact that Murphy has revealed that each season is actually related in some way adds to the mystique of a show that finally manages to do horror on TV well.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Seasons available: 5

Scream: The TV Series

Scream was the ultimate ’90s horror franchise. It held a blood-stained mirror up to the genre, played with convention and made you guess right up to the end who the killer was – all the while telling you exactly who the killer was throughout the movie. Its sequels meant it lost lustre due to diminishing returns, but the TV show sees the franchise back to its heyday.

In Scream, the mask is scarier, the victims have been updated for the YouTube generation and the show proves that you can stretch the ‘man in the mask’ horror genre into episodic chunks and it will still work. Again, this showcases Scream’s ability to mess with conventions to create something entirely new.

Where to watch: Netflix

Seasons available: 2

Hannibal

There's been a glut of cult movies made into TV shows (Fargo and Psycho are also now TV favourites), but Hannibal is the best there is. The most surreal show since Twin Peaks, Hannibal weaves the mythos of Hannibal Lector effortlessly with dream-like imagery and superb acting. While Hugh Dancy's Will Graham is a little one note, Mads Mikkelsen as Lector makes the character his own, complementing Anthony Hopkins' portrayal rather than making you pine for it. The third and unfortunately final season delves both into Hannibal's younger years and the exploits of the book Red Dragon – so there's no better time to catch this superb series.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Stan in the UK

Seasons available: 2

True Blood

One of the biggest advantages Amazon Prime Instant Video had over Netflix was its massive back-library of HBO programming that made anyone with a monthly subscription salivate over. While that deal is unfortunately coming to a close sooner rather than later, the best shows will remain available on HBO's own proprietary streaming service, HBO Now. While Game of Thrones is likely the best reason to subscribe to that standalone service, a close, though vastly different second is True Blood, a show about the preternatural, social issues and sex. Lots and lots of sex. And if that tag line doesn't sell you, nothing will.

Where to watch: HBO Now

Seasons available: 5

The X-Files

If there's one thing seasons eight and nine of the original series and the far-from-successful films have shown us, it's that we don't just want more Mulder and Scully, we want GOOD Mulder and Scully. We not only want the duo in perfect form, but also a quintessential The X-Files storyline at its best.

Thankfully, that's exactly what the new series – a reboot of the series from the 90s and early aughts – brings to the table.

Where to watch: FOX Now

Seasons available: 1