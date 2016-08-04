Forget 4K: BBC is bringing the Olympics to VR, and here's how to watch it

BBC Sport is set to launch its first dedicated app for viewing 360 videos ahead of the Rio Olympic Games, which open this Saturday.

You will be able to use the BBC Sport 360 app, which is available for both iOS and Android and is compatible with Gear VR, to watch select events (including basketball, diving, fencing and beach volleyball) throughout the games. The BBC is promising to post footage of an event on each day of the games.

Desktop users will be able to view the content through the BBC's Taster website, which will also allow them to provide feedback on the service.

All told the corporation is intending to produce around 100 hours of 360 footage in addition to its existing coverage of the games.

The BBC is investing heavily in both 360 video and virtual reality, and recently produced a number of short VR experiences.