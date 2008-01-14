Why HD is already yesterday's news

In a CES crammed to the rafters with all manner of HDTVs, it was always going to take something a bit special to stand out from the pack.

While Panasonic super-sized, Pioneer went size-zero,

Mitsubishi

wowed with lasers and

Toshiba

built a TV out of PS3 components,

Samsung

opted to wow punters with some

Ultra HD jiggery-pokery

in the form of a prototype 82-inch Ultra HDTV. Well pseudo Ultra HD anyway.

For true Ultra HD you need a resolution of 7,680 by 4,320 pixels - as demonstrated by Japanese TV broadcaster NHK at IBC 2006 in Amsterdam. But Samsung's prototype Ultra HD TV only has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. Phooey.

But even at that 'low' resolution it obviously still knocks standard 1080p hi-def into a cocked hat, and makes 720p look, well, like a well-used VHS cassette.

Of course, if you've just gone out and snapped up an HD Ready TV in the January sales you might now be wondering if you should've waited a bit.

Well, the good news here is that despite the preliminary trials in Japan, the technology isn't expected to become mainstream consumer technology for about another 20 years. So, for the time being at least you're perfectly safe with that 720p TV.