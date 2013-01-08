Sony shows off 56-inch 4K OLED TV in prototype form

Sony stopped the CES show with the unveiling of its new handycams, cameras and, most impressive of all, the Xperia Z smartphone.

Sony also threw in an "in development" device, what it's calling the world first and largest 4K OLED TV.

The company carried a 56-inch prototype to Vegas just for our viewing pleasure.

Science has stood in the way of such a development, the company laid out in a press release, but that's all changed thanks to Sony's "Super Top Emission" technology, it's overcome some of the challenges faced when trying to push light through larger OLED glass.

4K in the membrane

The company also announced 55- and 65-inch models to match its 84-inch 4K LED Bravia behemoth.

Both screens will come out in the spring and though no pricing details were given, Sony says the price will be "accessible."

Sony will demo a prototype for its first 4K consumer camcorder plus its initial line-up of 4K mastered Blu-ray discs.

Sony is clearly setting out to be a leader in the 4K field, and we for one welcome its attempts, especially in light of Samsung's new CES TV offerings. A little competition never hurt anyone, right?