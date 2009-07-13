Four new HD channels coming to Virgin Media

Virgin Media has announced that the four new channels to be broadcast in HD from July are Living, FX, MTV and National Geographic.

The cable company has been insisting that it will launch four new linear HD channels for some time, and has now confirmed that those channels will be available to its top television package for nothing.

Virgin Media also confirmed that it is in talks with UKTV to put GoodFood HD out on its platform.

Five and counting

FX, home to the likes of NCIS, Dexter and Generation Kill, entertainment channel Living, MTV and National Geographic will now sit alongside the only current HD linear channel BBC HD.

The service is launching at the end of July, and will also feature Dolby 5.1 sound

"As more homes become HD-ready, the launch of four new HD channels marks the next stage in the evolution of our pioneering TV service, said Virgin Media's Neil Berkett.

"Our line-up of HD channels and hugely popular on demand content is a unique and winning combination and we'll continue to bring more sport, films, entertainment and documentaries to our customers."