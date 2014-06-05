Freeview announces new connected TV service to make on-demand the norm

Freeview is teaming up with Digital UK to create a new connected TV service, which will be branded under the Freeview name.

The service, which goes under the working name of Freeview Connect, will offer a selection of free channels alongside on-demand content.

It'll work as a platform for manufacturers to build into smart TVs and set-top boxes in the future. The only additional requirement for people to use the service will be a broadband connection.

RIP YouView?

BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky and Arqiva are all teaming up for Freeview Connect, an interesting move from the former three who previously invested so much in YouView.

YouView won't be the only rival, with Freesat also offering subscription-free connected boxes at present. But Freeview believes it has enough weight behind it to become the market leader.

"The company is well placed to develop a new, mass-market service to make connected TV available free, for everyone," said Freeview chief Ilse Howling.

Details on launch date will be announced down the line, and hopefully we'll soon hear if any of the big TV manufacturers are interested in adopting the service.