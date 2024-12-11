Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Threads were down - here's what you need to know

Instagram, Threads, Meta, and WhatsApp, virtually, all of Meta's main services suffered outage on Wednesday afternoon. While none of the platforms appeared to return 500 errors, many stopped updating and refused to accept posts.

Down Detector shows a massive increase in outage reports for all the services starting at about noon ET. Since then, they've slowly and almost completely, recovered. Other unrelated sites and services, according to Down Detector, also appeared to be struggling at the same time, including Amazon's AWS service which backs many of the popular sites and services throughout the Internet, and even Reddit.

On Threads, we couldn't upload images or refresh our feeds. On Instagram, notifications were empty.

We've contacted Meta for comment and will update this live blog with its response.

But the good news is that most of Meta's platforms now appear operational. Here's how it all went down (and came back up).