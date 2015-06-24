Facebook friends HBO's newest shows, but it won't last

HBO today announced that the premiere episodes of its two latest shows will stream on Facebook starting today.

While both Ballers and The Brink premiered on HBO last Sunday, you'll now only be able to watch the episodes on either HBO Go, HBO Now or Facebook.

So if you're a Facebook user, you can catch up on Ballers on Dwayne Johnson's (who stars in the series) Facebook page, while The Brink can be seen on the show's own Facebook page. It's important to note, however, that these premiere episodes will only be made available for a limited time.

A new streaming venue

Tapping into Facebook's massive user-base (and with direct access to fans), this exclusive partnership is a first between Facebook and HBO, though HBO could turn to the social media giant for other streaming partnerships in the future.

This is the second time in as many weeks Facebook has become the medium for streaming new episodes of new shows.

Last week, Facebook users were treated to the pilot episode of Amazon's Catastrophe for a couple of days before it was available on Amazon's own streaming service, Prime Instant Video.

We've asked Facebook and HBO for a comment on the partnership and will update this story if and when we hear back.