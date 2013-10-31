Chromecast throws a line to Pandora Radio app

A Pandora app has finally been added to the Chromecast media stick, making it one of the most inexpensive ways to stream internet radio to an HDMI-equipped television.

"Pandora comes to Chromecast today, so that you can listen to your favorite stations on the best speakers in your house – the TV," wrote the official Chrome Google+ account.

Enabling the cast button on the radio service requires downloading the latest version of the Pandora app on either your Android device or an iPhone.

Pandora is the seventh app to make come to Chromecast. Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Music, Play Movies & TV, and the Chrome browser launched with the device. Hulu Plus joined the party earlier this month.

