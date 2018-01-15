Tag Heuer's new watch is a cheaper version of its Connected Modular 45

If you've got smaller wrists, Tag Heuer may have just made the perfect luxury smartwatch for you.

The Connected Modular 45 came out last year and while luxurious in design, it is large and can be a struggle for anyone with smaller wrists, so the company has now shrunk all of its features down for the Connected Modular 41.

The new watch comes with a 41mm diameter case, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering its name. This new version also comes with a brighter screen than the Modular 45, with a resolution of 390 x 390.

That equals 326 pixels per inch, which is about standard for top-end Android Wear smartwatches.

Premium design, premium price

There's 1GB of RAM onboard as well as 8GB of storage for you to upload music, plus it comes with both GPS and NFC sensors so you can track your location and use Android Pay.

The Modular 41 is also water resistant at depths of up to 50 meters, so you can wear it in the rain, shower or even in the pool without any problems for the internal parts.

You've got the choice of either black or white bezel colors and there's a choice of nine different straps too, including metal links and silicone options.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

As the design is a touch smaller, so is the price. You shouldn't expect this watch to be cheap though as the Connected Modular 45 launched at $1,550 (£1,200, AU$2,300) with more expensive versions for some designs.

The Modular 41 is set to cost $1,200 (about £880, AU$1500) and you'll be able to use it alongside phones running Android 4.4 or iOS 9 and up. The exact release date is currently unclear, but we expect the watch to be on sale in the next few months.

Check out our selection of the best smartwatches right now

Via Engadget