Surfshark adds new privacy features to VPN

Surfshark has added on two new services to its VPN service.

From mid-June 2019, HackLock and BlindSearch will be introduced as Surfshark looks to build what its CEO coined a security suite.

HackLock is a tool that will detect traces of hacked personal information online. It will eventually evolve into a fully fledged ID theft protection service as early as December 2019. The only other VPN provider that has a similar product is Norton with Lifelock.

Blindsearch is an ad-free private search tool which will only display purely organic results with no historic memory.

Surfshark has one of the cheapest subscriptions for VPN at $1.99 per month (on a 2-year contract) and the additional products will cost an extra $0.99 per month.

Par Kaz, the company’ CEO, has confirmed that other products will be added over time, possibly in a “ Microsoft Office 365 ” setup; pay once, get additional features for free.

The VPN market has matured significantly over the past two years thanks to some significant acquisitions ( J2 Global’s acquisition of IPVanish ) and powerful newcomers with a security background ( Norton and Bitdefender to name two).

This has caused encouraged existing players like NordVPN to add more features to reduce user churn by providing useful added value.