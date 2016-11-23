Sony's latest PlayStation Store sale is really kicking Black Friday into gear

We’ve already had a couple of excellent sales from Sony’s PlayStation Store, but Black Friday has now properly kicked into gear on Sony’s PS4 download store.

Better yet, the company has also provided a discount code so you can save an additional 10% on all your purchases.

Use the code D9NGJ7NF3L at checkout to maximise on your savings.

Top cheap picks

The complete season of this year’s Hitman games is discounted from $59.99 to $35.99, which is an excellent collection of one of the best episodic games of all time. Meanwhile both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Witcher 3 are both discounted by 50% to $29.99 and $19.99 respectively.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, which brings together the expansive Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel games is down to $23.99 from $59.99.