Sony's latest PlayStation Store sale is really kicking Black Friday into gear

We’ve already had a couple of excellent sales from Sony’s PlayStation Store, but Black Friday has now properly on Sony’s PS4 download store.
Better yet, the company has also provided a discount code so you can save an additional 10% on all your purchases.
Use the code D9NGJ7NF3L at checkout to maximise on your savings.
Top cheap picks
The complete season of this year’s Hitman games is discounted from $59.99 to $35.99, which is an excellent collection of one of the best episodic games of all time. Meanwhile both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Witcher 3 are both discounted by 50% to $29.99 and $19.99 respectively.
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, which brings together the expansive Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel games is down to $23.99 from $59.99.
