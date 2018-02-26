Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact proves that big things really do come in small packages

Sony's latest flagship, the Xperia XZ2, wasn't the only handset the company revealed today at MWC 2018 — the electronics giant also lifted the veil on its Xperia XZ1 Compact successor, aptly named the Xperia XZ2 Compact.

Boasting big features on a small polycarbonate and metal-reinforced frame, the XZ2 Compact includes an HDR-ready 5-inch Full HD+ extended display (the exact aspect ratio is currently unknown) and will run Android 8.0 Oreo right of the box.

The phone also has the distinction of being the smallest handset to pack the latest Snapdragon 845 processor into such a wee frame. Other specs include 4GB of RAM, a microSD slot (onboard storage size has yet to be revealed), a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer and a 2,870mAh battery (up from the 2,700mAh unit found in its predecessor).

The decision to reinforce the phone with metal does mean that the XZ2 Compact lacks the bigger Xperia XZ2's wireless charging functionality, though we're happy to report that it's still received IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Sony Xperia XZ 2 Compact

Notice we haven't say anything about a headphone jack? Sorry cord fans — like the Xperia XZ2, the XZ2 Compact has also dropped its 3.5mm plug this year. Thankfully, an adapter that allows for simultaneous charging and listening will be included in the box.

The XZ2 Compact also sports the same upgraded Motion Eye 2018 functionality as its bigger brother, with 3D Creator allowing users to make and share three-dimensional selfies.

While the XZ2's standout Dynamic Vibration System feature that provides haptic feedback during media playback is absent from the XZ2 Compact, the diminutive handset packs some powerful front-facing stereo speakers into its body.

Its camera is also capable of recording super slow motion video (960fps) at 1080p resolution — that's significantly higher than the just-announced Samsung Galaxy S9's equivalent mode, which shoots super slo-mo footage at a maximum resolution of 720p.

At launch, the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact will be available in White Silver, Black, Moss Green and Coral Pink color options. Pricing and exct release date information is set to be revealed closer to the handset's launch.