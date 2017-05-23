Sony Xperia X is now available for half of its launch price

Sony introduced its X series range in India last year, which received a cold response from the market due to the exorbitant pricing of some of its smartphones. The Sony Xperia X smartphone was one of the highlighted smartphones and was launched with a whopping Rs. 48,990 price tag. Looking at the competition in market, the company later took a huge chunk of Rs. 10,000 off from its price to get it down to Rs. 38,900.

The company has again decided to make some changes to the Sony Xperia Xs’ price, and this time its even more. Sony Xperia X received a price cut of Rs. 14,000, bringing the price down to Rs. 24,990. At this price point, it competes against phones like Moto Z Play, Asus Zenfone 3, OnePlus 3, Honor 8 and similar smartphones.

In terms of specifications, the Sony Xperia X features a 5-inch full HD (1920 x 1080p) TRILUMINOS display, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 64 GB memory (expandable up to 200 GB). It boasts of a 23MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 24mm wide angle lens and 1080p video recording. Up front is a 13MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Sony Xperia X comes with a 2,620mAh battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC.

The smartphone is available at Flipkart in four colour variants—Graphite Black, Lime Gold, Rose Gold and White.

Although the price cut is huge, the smartphone still has a strong competition in its range. There are many devices under and around this price range which offer a better set of specs on paper. Competitors like OnePlus 3 and Moto Z Play take an edge over Sony’s Xperia X.