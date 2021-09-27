Sony Direct to make up for PS5 restock it botched last week with this email invite

The next PS5 restock at Sony Direct is confirmed for tomorrow, September 28, and if you follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider – be sure to follow and turn on notifications for alerts – you'll know when the PS5 is in stock in the US. Right now, the PlayStation Direct restock is limited to those with a special email invite (sent randomly to PSN users. Didn't get the email invite? Sign up for Matt's newsletter to learn how), and this one appears to be a makeup for email invite for last week's botched restock when everyone encountered glitches. The restock start time of 2pm EDT / 11pm PDT, according to Matt Swider. Sometimes, Sony opens up the second virtual queue for all PSN users at 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT.

Here's how to get all of our PS5 restock alerts:

Sony Direct PS5 restock email invite redux

Last week, we reported on the botched Sony Direct email invite that sent thousands of PS5 restock hopefuls to the official PlayStation store to buy a PS5 only to be told that the nearly-year-old console was out of stock. This was supposed to be their chance to purchase it through an invite-only virtual queue.

"You were recently invited to purchase a PS5 console and likely experienced some difficulties completing your transaction," the email reads from Sony. "We apologize for the inconvenience and would like to extend your opportunity to order a PS5 console."

The September 28 Sony Direct PS5 restock actually starts an hour earlier than we've seen from every past email invite, instructing recipients of the makeup email invite to click on the 'Shop Now' button at 11am PDT (or 2pm EDT). The instructions go on to note that the URL is unique to the recipients' PSN account and not to use multiple devices (like you would with a Sony Sony public virtual queue as you go through that queue after you log in – this one has you log in ahead of time).

PS5 restock events if you didn't get the email invite

While we encourage you to check if you're able to receive marketing emails from Sony Direct (step-by-step instructions sent weekly in our email newsletter), all hope isn't lost if you still weren't picked to receive the email invite.

While we saw an in-store Best Buy PS5 restock last Thursday, there's another store that's scheduled to have the Sony console in stores: the GameStop PS5 restock is Thursday, September 30, according to our prior reporting, and it's going to attract more people lining up. GameStop, however, is testing out in-person restock plans in major cities, so you won't find PS5 in stock everywhere in the US on Thursday.

Antonline is a small, but customer-service-focused retailer that specialized in loaded bundles, and they ship very quickly. Antonline restocks at least one next-gen console per week, and while it could be an Xbox Series X restock, half of the time we see either a PS5 Disc or PS5 Digital.

Walmart sticks to Thursday restocks (and there was a Walmart PS5 restock last Thursday at 9pm EDT), while Target plays clean-up and has a restock on Fridays roughly once every three weeks.

This Friday, October 1, marks three weeks since the last Target PS5 drop, so we'll send a PS5 restock Twitter tracker alert if and when it restocks, and tomorrow, if a Sony Direct public queue opens up we'll be all over that, too.