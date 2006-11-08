London Apple store snubs iTunes 7

The Macs in Apple's Regent Street store aren't running the latest version of the company's iTunes software. The latest iTunes, version 7 , was released on 12 September.

iTunes 7 came under fire for several bugs and poor performance. These issues have largely since been addressed with further updates.

We made the somewhat surprising discovery in a routine poke around of the company's in-store Macs earlier today.

When we undocked and then re-docked the attached iPod, the machines moaned that they required iTunes 7, and didn't have it installed.

The oversight puts the company in a rather amusing situation, especially since an on-screen message asks you to install iTunes 7 from the supplied CD. Cost-cutting Apple no longer supplies iTunes on a CD; you have to download it.

Oops.