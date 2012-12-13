Google Play Magazines officially launches in the UK

Android users in the UK can now buy magazines from the Google Play Store.

Google Play Magazines can be downloaded from the Play Store as a standalone app and is Android's answer to Apple's industry-changing Newsstand store.

The app, which was announced and launched in the States this summer, offers 30-day trials to titles like Total Film, Wired, GQ, Classic Rock, Future Music, Vogue and Esquire.

At the end of the 30-day subscription, the Google Play store will begin charging unless users cancel prior to the end of the trial. Single issues, back issues and yearly subscriptions are available for download.

Christmas bonus

Google will be hoping that all of those lucky Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 recipients this Christmas will launch themselves into digital magazine subscriptions from the app.

The selection of titles at launch is certainly adequate, but this should also inspire publishers who've enjoyed success on the iPad to offer their titles through Google's portal also.