Snapchat Spectacles: how to get your own smart glasses in the UK

Update: Snapchat Spectacles are now much easier to get onto your face in the UK as Snap Inc is now selling them on Amazon UK! They still cost £130, but they're eligible for Prime delivery and you don't have to go out of your way to find a vending machine to get them.

Original article continues below...

Snapchat Spectacles have hit Europe, allowing you to start streaming from your eyes to the disappearing messaging social network. But even though they're now in the UK it's still not easy to buy a pair.

There's only one place you can buy them in the UK right now, and that's directly underneath the London Eye attraction.

Snapchat has installed a vending machine where you can go and buy the glasses for £129.99. Snap hasn't revealed when more machines will be launching around the UK, but we hope it will do so soon.

Only one place to buy

Spectacles are glasses made by Snapchat that allow you to stream video from the eyewear to your Snapchat account, offering a first-person view of events. In our four star review we praised them for offering a fun concept and stylish design, but were let down by lackluster battery life.

If you live in Europe but outside of the UK, you can find your nearest Spectacles vending machine on Snapchat's website here.