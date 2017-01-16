Score a free Samsung Gear Fit 2 when purchasing a Galaxy S7 Edge

Okay, okay – while there’s a possibility that Samsung might unveil the latest addition to its Galaxy range of smartphones at Mobile World Conference in late February, the South Korean firm is clearly keen on squeezing out the last bit of profitability it can get from the Galaxy S7 Edge.

To that effect, Samsung is offering up the Gear Fit 2 – which retails for £179 – for free with every S7 Edge sold in the UK between January 12 and February 28, including the brand-new Coral Blue colour option.

All you need to do is purchase the phone from any participating retailer, either online or in store, then head to the Samsung website to redeem the offer.

If you’ve been considering getting yourself a new phone the Galaxy S7 Edge is still a great option, although with the Samsung Galaxy S8 on the horizon in the next couple of months you may want to hold off and see what the 2017 flagship has to offer.

Head to Samsung’s website for more details and the full terms and conditions of the offer.